Ontario Conservative MPP Ross Romano's grotesque comments against cancer medication coverage
"We just can’t fund everything.
Hey, I would love to try. Again, I’ve got three kids at home. When I go to the store with my kids, they say: 'Daddy, I want that and I want that.' Well, I’ve got three kids, so if I buy one kid the Captain America figurine, I’ve got to buy all three of them one. In my house, I’ve got to buy one Captain America, one Iron Man and one Incredible Hulk."
Then they’re going to say: 'Well, daddy, I also want an ice cream.' 'Okay, I’ll buy you an ice cream too. All right. Hey, do you want it?' 'Absolutely.' But sooner or later, something’s got to give. I can’t buy them everything. If I’m really going to be reasonable in how I administer – because at the end of the day, we’ve only got so much money spread to go around. In Ontario, we’ve only got about $187 billion to play with. If we already spend over $60 billion on health, and of that we already spend about a billion on our medications for cancer alone, so what about everything else? Do you know what? If you want to fund everything and if the bar is going to be set that we should fund every single medication, even the ones that we barely know anything about – because that’s what this motion is."
It’s a very, very sad reality – it is – but you can’t have everything. We just can’t. Unfortunately, someone has to be the adult in the room, and someone has to play the parent once in a while and say: 'Sorry. You can’t have everything. You just can’t.' That’s the world we live in. That’s the situation we’re in,"
- Ross Romano, PC MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, on why he opposed an NDP motion that would have covered the costs life-saving take home cancer medications for patients, which he apparently sees as analogous to his children pleading for action toys and ice cream.
Sometimes no in-depth commentary is necessary to show just how odious and ugly a person's thinking and ideology are. A perfect exposition of the sick mindset of Ontario's new government.
(Source: Romano draws fire for minimum wage, cancer statements -- SooToday.com, November 22, 2018)
