Fidel Castro: In Memoriam on the 2nd anniversary of his death

"Nothing in the world is irreversible, not even capitalism."
"No matter what happens, other times will come. Right now we're in the midst of a huge reactionary wave; later, a huge revolutionary wave, a huge progressive wave will come again. This is for certain."
"They talk about the failure of socialism but where is the success of capitalism in Africa, Asia and Latin America?"
"Condemn me. It does not matter. History will absolve me."
