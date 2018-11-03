Saturday, November 3, 2018

Canadian Anti-War Button c. 1970 w. links to Vietnam War era posts


Canadian Anti-War Button c. 1970

The Left Chapter has linked to a number of Vietnam War era leaflets and publications that exposed at the time what was a vicious campaign of American imperialist terror against the Vietnamese people:

Farley Mowat Speaks Out on Canada's Role in Vietnam, 1966

The Land that Was Burning Reconstructs -- Canadian Aid For Vietnam Civilians, 1976

U.S. Crimes in Vietnam Book 1 - The Biggest War Criminals in Our Era 1967

U.S. Crimes in Vietnam Book 2, 1967

U.S. Crimes in Vietnam: Embattled Vietnam 1967

Vietnam: Eyewitness Report -- Tim Buck, Rae Murphy and Maurice Rush, 1966

Tricontinental Magazine Looks at the Vietnam War, 1972 - Part One "The Call of the Hour"

Tricontinental Magazine Looks at the Vietnam War, 1972 - Part Two "To Unite the Entire People"

 South Vietnam -- A Month of Unprecedented Offensive and Uprising NFL / PLAF, March 1968 (Part I)

South Vietnam -- A Month of Unprecedented Offensive and Uprising NFL / PLAF, March 1968 (Part II)

For even more anti-Vietnam War leaflets as well as leaflets of many kinds visit The Left Chapter's Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project page. 

