Canadian Anti-War Button c. 1970 w. links to Vietnam War era posts

Canadian Anti-War Button c. 1970
The Left Chapter has linked to a number of Vietnam War era leaflets and publications that exposed at the time what was a vicious campaign of American imperialist terror against the Vietnamese people:
The Land that Was Burning Reconstructs -- Canadian Aid For Vietnam Civilians, 1976
U.S. Crimes in Vietnam Book 1 - The Biggest War Criminals in Our Era 1967
U.S. Crimes in Vietnam Book 2, 1967
U.S. Crimes in Vietnam: Embattled Vietnam 1967
Vietnam: Eyewitness Report -- Tim Buck, Rae Murphy and Maurice Rush, 1966
Tricontinental Magazine Looks at the Vietnam War, 1972 - Part One "The Call of the Hour"
Tricontinental Magazine Looks at the Vietnam War, 1972 - Part Two "To Unite the Entire People"
South Vietnam -- A Month of Unprecedented Offensive and Uprising NFL / PLAF, March 1968 (Part I)
South Vietnam -- A Month of Unprecedented Offensive and Uprising NFL / PLAF, March 1968 (Part II)
For even more anti-Vietnam War leaflets as well as leaflets of many kinds visit The Left Chapter's Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project page.
