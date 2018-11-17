The Left Chapter
Saturday, November 17, 2018
Peace for the Planet, Triptych, USSR 1982
Peace for the Planet, Triptych, USSR 1982
Irina Chevereva & Vladimir Arlashin
For more of The Left Chapter's art posts visit our
Art Page
Labels:
art
,
USSR
