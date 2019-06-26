The Left Chapter
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Salvador Allende, born June 26, 1908
Comrade President Salvador Allende, born June 26, 1908
Read more about Allende at: The Highest Example of Heroism -- Salvador Allende w. Photos and Quotes from a Mass Solidarity Rally, Havana, 1973
and
"Long live Chile! Long live the people! Long live the workers!" - Salvador Allende 26 June 1908 – 11 September 1973
