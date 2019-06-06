The bigoted, imperialist Trump regime has been intensifying the criminal and illegal economic war and blockade against both Venezuela and Cuba.
Despite decades of economic warfare against it Cuba has resisted all American attempts to destroy its independence and its fight to create a socialist society. It will continue to resist.
"They intend to strangle the economy and damage Cubans’ standard of living, to wrest political concessions from us. They will fail once again. " - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla June 4, 2019
“Work, creativity, effort, and resistance is our answer. They have not been able to asphyxiate us. They cannot stop us. We will live and we will triumph" - Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Granma June 5, 2019
Solidarity with Cuba!
(Quotes from Granma June 5, 2019)
