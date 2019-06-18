The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Videos
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Seriously
Further Readings:
Trudeau's "progressive" farcical climate change hypocrisy continues
The staggering hypocrisy of 'progressive' politicians in Canada will come back to haunt
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
1:50 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Catherine McKenna
,
climate change
,
Justin Trudeau
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment