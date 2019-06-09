Sunday, June 9, 2019
Marinated Charcoal Grilled Lamb
The marinade uses curry powder, rosemary, hot sauce and dill weed among other ingredients and compliments the lamb perfectly.
It works best with bone-in shoulder chops. Here we used around 6 or 7 chops.
Marinade Ingredients:
3/4 cup dry white wine
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons curry powder
1 - 2 teaspoons hot sauce (I used the very fiery Wolf's Bite Pepper Sauce made by Irie, but any West Indian or Indian style hot sauce you like will work just fine)
2 teaspoons garlic salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
juice of 1/4 of a lemon
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1 teaspoon dill weed
Sea salt to taste
2 chopped sprigs of fresh rosemary
Combine all of the ingredients in a smaller bowl except for the rosemary. Pour over the cops in a large bowl. Then sprinkle the copped rosemary over them and toss to coat the chops thoroughly. Cover and place in the fridge.
You want to marinade the lamb for 3-4 hours but not for longer than that. After about an hour and a half toss the lamb again to make sure all of it is coated in marinade. Bring the lamb out about a half an hour before cooking to bring to room temperature.
Prepare your charcoal barbecue as usual. Just before putting the lamb on the grill toss one or two sprigs of fresh rosemary onto the coals.
Once prepared place your chops on the grill and spoon any leftover marinade over the chops. This is ok to do as the lamb is still to be cooked. Discard any marinade you are not going to do this with.
Grill the lamb to your liking. I like lamb rare which takes only 3-4 minutes a side for most chops. (For the record Health Canada recommends cooking to medium rare which is to an internal temperature of 145 degrees).
When done place the lamb on a platter and let sit for around 3-5 minutes. Top with some chopped fresh parsley.
The lamb will be spectacularly moist and is perfect with a side of rice or a Greek salad. And, of course, your favorite red wine.
Enjoy.
