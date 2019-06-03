Monday, June 3, 2019
"Cuba has already shown that, yes, it was possible, yes it is possible, and it will always be possible to resist, fight, and achieve victory"
Over 60 years, in the face of aggressions and threats, Cubans have shown the iron will to resist and overcome the most difficult circumstances. Despite its immense power, imperialism does not possess the capacity to break the dignity of a united people, proud of its history and of the freedom conquered by so much sacrifice. Cuba has already shown that, yes, it was possible, yes it is possible, and it will always be possible to resist, fight, and achieve victory. There is no other alternative. - Raúl Castro. Excerpted from We will renounce none of our principles, Granma, June 3, 2019
Posted by Michael Laxer at 2:39 PM
Labels: art, Cuba, Vintage Leaflet Project
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment