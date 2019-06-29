Saturday, June 29, 2019

Soviet Saratov 1972 -- 16 Vintage Photographs

Today we are going to take a look at the city of Saratov, USSR in 1972 via a postcard packet with 16 images of streets, sights and buildings.

Saratov was (and is) an administrative, industrial and educational centre on the Volga north of the better known Volgograd (Stalingrad). It was also an important Volga port and railway city that played a significant role in sending troops and ammunition south during the epic struggle in Stalingrad during the Second World War. Its population reached a height of around 900,000 in 1989 which has declined to around 840,000 in the post Soviet period.

There are a number of notable things here. As many Soviet cities and regions had there is a huge Pioneer Palace which was an educational and recreational complex for Soviet youth. There is a monument and museum dedicated to Russian radical political philosopher and activist Nikolay Chernyshevsky -- who wrote the famous novel What Is to Be Done? whose title was used later by Lenin -- who was born in Saratov in 1812. We find a museum named for Alexander Radishchev, an 18th century social critic who was exiled to Siberia under Catherine the Great. Notable as well is the Crystal Ice Palace which was home of the Kristall Saratov hockey team after 1969. As a former bookstore owner I would be remiss not to mention the photo of the large and colorful central book store.

The postcard packet was in Russian and was aimed at a domestic audience as Saratov was a closed city. We have translated all the descriptions into English.


Monument to V.I. Lenin


Passenger Ship Moorings on the Volga


Monument to the Fighters of the Revolution of 1917


Kirov Square and the State Circus


Opera and Ballet Theatre


State Conservatory


Nikolay Chernyshevsky Monument


University Scientific Library


Drama Theatre


Alexander Radishchev Museum


Central Book House


Nikolay Chernyshevsky House Museum


Central Department Store


Crystal Ice Palace


Palace of the Pioneers


October Gorge Sanatorium




See also: On Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands - A Photographic Trip to the Soviet Far East, 1973

See also: Blagoveshchensk on the Amur River, USSR 1977 -- A Soviet Postcard Folder





