Wednesday, June 5, 2019
BBQed Pork Chops with Dijon and Dill Sauce
Today we are going to take a look at making seasoned pork chops on the charcoal BBQ that are served accompanied by a Dijon and dill sauce.
When barbecuing pork chops I like to use bone-in cuts as I find they are less likely to dry out.
While you can make the sauce during cooking, if at all possible it is good to make it a couple of hours prior to cooking.
Sauce Ingredients:
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon dill weed
2 or 3 dashes of cayenne pepper or hot sauce (or to taste)
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
salt and black pepper to taste
Mix until thoroughly blended and refrigerate until about half-an-hour before cooking when you should take it out to bring to room temperature. You can, of course, make more of the sauce by using the same ratio of ingredients.
About half-an-hour prior to cooking you should also bring out your chops. I like to season the chops on both sides with Montreal Chicken Spice, a commonly available variation on Montreal Steak Spice. Alternately they are nice seasoned with sea salt, black pepper and garlic powder.
Start your BBQ as normal. I use charcoal and generally use the chimney method to get the chunks going.
Depending on their thickness cook the chops directly over the coals for about 7 to 8 minutes a side. While it is important not to serve pork rare, overcooked pork is very tough. (If in doubt or if you are concerned Health Canada recommends cooking pork to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.)
After cooking let the chops sit for 3-5 minutes and then top each chop with the sauce. The combination of dill and Dijon goes very nicely with pork.
The chops are nice served with a side salad or some grilled or fresh vegetables and can go with either white or red wine.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 8:02 AM
Labels: BBQ, Charcoal BBQ, pork, summer BBQ
