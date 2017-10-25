Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Simmered Beef in Gravy
This easy and tasty recipe uses a small "cheat" to create a beef dish that has been simmered in gravy until very tender and is then served over egg noodles, fettuccine, rice or even a toasted baguette.
Ingredients:
2 lb. cubed stewing beef
4 cloves minced garlic
1 medium chopped onion
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons mustard powder
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
4 cups/900 ml. beef stock
1 packet powdered beef or brown gravy mix
chopped fresh parsley
sea salt to taste
To begin, heat some olive oil in a large and deep saucepan. Add the beef, onion and garlic and saute for around 3-5 minutes or until the beef cubes are browned. While browning them, season with the sea salt, mustard powder and cayenne pepper.
Once the beef has been browned add the beef stock. You want the stock to just cover the beef. For 2 lbs. this is generally going to take around 4 cups/900 ml. of stock. Then add the soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce and the packet of dry gravy mix. Stir until the mix is dissolved.
Bring the stock to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until beef is tender. If you feel the gravy is reducing too much for your liking, you can add a small amount of water or beef stock as required.
After the beef has finished simmering, serve with the gravy atop a bed of egg noodles, fettuccine (as pictured above) or rice. It is nice to sprinkle some chopped fresh parsley over top once you have plated it. It can also be served as an open faced "hot beef" sandwich on top of toasted baguette halves.
Simple and delicious.
Enjoy.
