Kharkiv 1975 -- A Vintage Soviet Postcard Folder

When looking at these photos it is worth remembering that around 70% of the city had been completely destroyed during the Second World War.
I am very fond of this particular folder as it has an interesting variety in its subjects and also has some well framed streetscapes which are always a favourite subject of our vintage photography posts. The photograph of what was Rosa Luxemburg Square stands out as does the oddly classical and monumental appearance of the airport.
Transit nerds will see in several of the photos the Tatra T-3 tramcars that were manufactured in Czechoslovakia during the Communist era and that were noted for their exceptional reliability. We had some photos of these in our look at vintage postcards of the city of Ulyanovsk. Kharkiv had a very extensive tram network and these were the primary trams that operated on it until the late 1980s.
The folio cover has the city name in Ukrainian, which is Ха́рків.
The cards have descriptions of what each card is of in Ukrainian, Russian, French and English.
Gorky State University
Monument to the Fighters for Soviet Power
Monument "Star" in Kharkiv Divisions Street
University Hill
Monument to A. S. Makarenko
Monument to T. G. Shevchenko
Zone of Rest
Glass Stream Fountain in Victory Square
Department Store
City Soviet of Working People's Deputies
View of the Lopan River
Everyday Services Building
F. Dzerzhinsky Square
Airport
Monument to Lenin
Rosa Luxemburg Square
G. Byron Street
The Ukraine Concert and Cinema Complex
