The Professions -- A Soviet Socialist Realist Art Portfolio for Children

All of the art reproductions were fairly large at 8 by 11 inches and came with extensive text in Russian on the back about the piece. Unfortunately we have no translations for this text, but we have translated the names of the paintings. The folder originally came with 16 pieces of which we have 12 and the cover art.
The art here is truly compelling and interesting in terms of the professions that they chose to include. It is also not overly idealized but rather shows the important role that its subjects play and the nature of what they do.
Standouts to me are the deeply atmospheric take on Steelworkers in their foundry, the look at Uzbek women engaged in gold embroidery, the more idealized portrait of workers connecting tunnels of the Kharkiv Metro and the slightly surrealist piece of the artist as worker painting the day-to-day of port life.
What also comes through is the centrality of the worker in the Soviet cultural and social narrative.
(Click on images)
Caspian Fisheries
Artist and Port
Construction of the Kharkiv Metro
New District of Leningrad
Task Force
Trailer
Waiting for the Brigade
Metro Construction Workers
Gold Gems of Bukhara
Steelworker Brigade
The First Kilometers
"Harness the Horses"
The literary magazine from around the same time, Soviet Literature, had a central section of colour images of recent works of art. I think it was intended as a supplement to the prose ... but it had a kind of independent merit anyway. I always looked at the the images the way I would look at the comics in a newspaper - first.ReplyDelete
The rich ethnic and cultural diversity showcased there is a marked contrast to the homogenous, commercial culture of today in the west.