Russian Art Objects in Tin - 16 Vintage Postcards

The collection of the Hermitage would have consisted of pieces nationalized from the possessions of wealthy industrialists and aristocrats as well as some taken from the Winter Palace.
While beautiful and fascinating, many were made, of course, to be entirely functional and range from a pepper shaker, to a spectacular mirror, to a tankard.
All the cards are in Russian and English. The description on the card appears under each photo.
The folder also had a brief written overview of the techniques and themes involved.
Mirror 17th Century - Tin, cast and painted.
Forged iron, wood, mica.
Tankard, first half of the 18th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.
Box 17th century
Cast tin.
Wine Glass, 1682
Tin, cast and engraved.
Wine glass, Mid-18th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.
Wine glass, first half of the 18th century.
Bowl with lid, mid-18th century.
Tin, cast and enameled.
Flask and bowl, first half of 18th century.
Cast tin.
Candlestick, 1748.
Tin, cast and engraved.
Wine glasses, first quarter of the 18th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.
Ink well, early 20th century.
Ceramic, tin, cast and engraved.
Pepper shaker, 17th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.
Decorative ornaments, 17th century.
Cast tin.
Wine glass, first half of the 18th century.
Cast tin.
Presentation plate, early 20th century.
Cast tin.
Chalice, 1671
Tin, cast and engraved.
Serving plate, first half of the 18th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.
