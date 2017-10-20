Friday, October 20, 2017

Russian Art Objects in Tin - 16 Vintage Postcards

This remarkable folder of postcards was published in Leningrad in 1975. It contained 16 examples of art objects in tin that had been made by Russian craftspeople from the 17th century right up until the early 20th and that were part of the huge collection of over 500 such objects at the Hermitage Museum. This was the first time that photos of any of these pieces had been released.

The collection of the Hermitage would have consisted of pieces nationalized from the possessions of wealthy industrialists and aristocrats as well as some taken from the Winter Palace.

While beautiful and fascinating, many were made, of course, to be entirely functional and range from a pepper shaker, to a spectacular mirror, to a tankard.

All the cards  are in Russian and English. The description on the card appears under each photo.

The folder also had a brief written overview of the techniques and themes involved.

(Click on images to enlarge)



Mirror 17th Century - Tin, cast and painted.
Forged iron, wood, mica.


Tankard, first half of the 18th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.


Box 17th century
Cast tin.


Wine Glass, 1682
Tin, cast and engraved.


Wine glass, Mid-18th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.


Wine glass, first half of the 18th century.
Bowl with lid, mid-18th century.
Tin, cast and enameled.


Flask and bowl, first half of 18th century.
Cast tin.


Candlestick, 1748.
Tin, cast and engraved.


Wine glasses, first quarter of the 18th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.


Ink well, early 20th century.
Ceramic, tin, cast and engraved.


Pepper shaker, 17th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.


Decorative ornaments, 17th century.
Cast tin.


Wine glass, first half of the 18th century.
Cast tin.


Presentation plate, early 20th century.
Cast tin.


Chalice, 1671
Tin, cast and engraved.


Serving plate, first half of the 18th century.
Tin, cast and engraved.


