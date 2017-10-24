Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: The Afghanistan Crisis - Imperialist Threat to Peace and Socialism - The African Communist 1980
The leaflet looks at the Soviet intervention in support of the Afghan revolution from a very different perspective than the one we are used to in North America. It also notes that the Afghan PDPA government was trying to modernize Afghan society -- fighting illiteracy, working towards women's equality rights, redistributing land and other essential reforms -- in the face of a CIA and US financed campaign of imperialist destabilization that backed deeply reactionary and obscurantist forces that would go on to form groups like the Taliban.
We all know how that turned out.
Two noteworthy passages:
Babrak Karmal stressed that the objectives of the revolutionary council were not to introduce socialism, for which the basis did not yet exist because of the backwardness of the country, but to strengthen the social and political foundations of Afghanistan and ultimately secure the victory of the anti-feudal, democratic, anti-imperialist and anti-exploiting forces. The new government, Karmal said, would strive to end poverty, disease, backwardness, illiteracy, and ignorance, unemployment, and national and social oppression.
and:
Everywhere America is to be found on the side of reaction and against the forces of liberation, though everywhere she claims to be defending "freedom" and "democracy".Some things have yet to change.
