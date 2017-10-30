See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: The Eleventh Hour: Defeat the New Fascist Threat! -- Gus Hall, CPUSA 1964
This leaflet, written by American Communist leader Gus Hall (who we saw in a previous leaflet and who was later to run with Angela Davis on the CPUSA presidential ticket) is quite interesting in today's context.
It examines very old questions confronting the left when faced by a serious electoral threat from the far right. In this case the threat was from the Republican candidacy of Barry Goldwater in 1964.
