Thursday, October 12, 2017

My Recipes are for the Birds w. Cardinal Casserole, Jay Jambalaya & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: My Recipes are for the Birds

 Publication Details: Doubleday 1976

Published in 1976 this vintage cookbook is something of a departure for us, as it is not a "cookbook" for humans at all! Rather, as it name indicates, "My Recipes are for the Birds" provides a variety of concoctions aimed at keeping our winged friends alive and well during the months of fall and winter.

The book begins with a few pages of practical advice on feeders, ingredients etc, and then moves on to its recipes for individual birds from "Blueberry Betty" to "Wren Wrolls". Each recipe is accompanied by a charming illustration. The book ends with some pages detailing the winding down of the feeding season. 

It is all presented in a spiral format that is both handy and adds to the charm.

Here we look at some of the introduction and conclusion, as well as at a few recipes for some of my favourite birds.

