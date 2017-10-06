Leaflet: "Never to Be Forgotten..." Nazi and Nationalist Collaborator WWII Crimes in the Ukraine, Ukraina Society 1986- Olexander M.Butsko (Part II)
Second of two parts. The first half of the leaflet can be found here.
"Never to be forgotten..." is, unfortunately, likely more important as a document than it was when it was published by the Ukraina Society in Kiev in 1986.
The new regime in the Ukraine is not just deeply reactionary on economic policy, but it is also dedicated to a grotesquely revisionist vision of modern Ukrainian history that seeks to erase the sickening crimes committed by the Nazis and the Ukrainian nationalist forces and organizations that collaborated with them after the invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.
It has gotten to the point where Lvov University, while ultimately rejecting a proposal to name itself after Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, felt the need to couch this rejection in these terms:
During the discussion of the issue, the participants of the meeting stressed the special role of Stepan Bandera in the Ukrainian national liberation movement, noted that the memory of him is respected at the university. The street where the main building of the Lviv Polytechnic is located is named after him. The bas-reliefs of Stepan Bandera and another outstanding head of (far-right – Ed.) organizations OUN-UPA Roman Shukhevych (who served in Nazi-led Nachtigall battalion – Ed.), are installed in the lobby of the university. Students have been subjected to a systematic nation-building educational program.
This is likely because these Nazi collaborators are now being re-framed as heroes with statues of them being erected in Ukrainian cities:
and an awful campaign is underway to attempt to glorify these Nazis and war criminals. As noted in an article in Foreign Policy magazine:
The revisionism focuses on two Ukrainian nationalist groups: the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which fought to establish an independent Ukraine. During the war, these groups killed tens of thousands of Jews and carried out a brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing that killed as many as 100,000 Poles. Created in 1929 to free Ukraine from Soviet control, the OUN embraced the notion of an ethnically pure Ukrainian nation. When the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, the OUN and its charismatic leader, Stepan Bandera, welcomed the invasion as a step toward Ukrainian independence. Its members carried out a pogrom in Lviv that killed 5,000 Jews, and OUN militias played a major role in violence against the Jewish population in western Ukraine that claimed the lives of up to 35,000 Jews.
It stated further that while this:
...may seem academic, this is far from true. Last June, Kvit’s Ministry of Education issued a directive to teachers regarding the “necessity to accentuate the patriotism and morality of the activists of the liberation movement,” including depicting the UPA as a “symbol of patriotism and sacrificial spirit in the struggle for an independent Ukraine” and Bandera as an “outstanding representative” of the Ukrainian people.” More recently, Viatrovych’s Ukrainian Institute of National Memory proposed that the city of Kiev rename two streets after Bandera and the former supreme commander of both the UPA and the Nazi-supervised Schutzmannschaft Roman Shukhevych."
This is also important in light of the controversy (which should have been much greater) around Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland's seeming celebration of her grandfather's past as a Nazi collaborator and the sickening defenses of Ukrainian Nazi collaborators in the wake of this by a variety of clueless folks in the Canadian media.
This booklet very effectively exposes how vile this revisionism is. Written by a Ukrainian who was the son of a Second World War veteran of the Red Army it notes that it is deeply disrespectful to the millions of Ukrainians who fought the Nazi invaders and who died because of them to attempt to rewrite history in this way.
After an introduction it starts with a section showing exactly what the Nazis actually thought and said about Ukrainians (and other peoples they regarded as inferior) and then outlines examples of horrific Nazi crimes (taken from sources such as the Nuremberg Trials) juxtaposed with the words of so-called Ukrainian nationalists celebrating Nazism and Hitler.
It is pretty damning:
The emerging Ukrainian State will closely collaborate with the National-Socialist Great Germany which, under the leadership of Adolf Hitler, is creating a new order in Europe and the world.
-From the Act of Proclamation of the Ukrainian State of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists headed by Bandera.
Never forget.
