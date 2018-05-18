Trini Gardens Brings Excellent West Indian - Chinese Fusion to South Etobicoke

We also profiled a Mississauga restaurant, Charlie's Caribbean Cuisine, that offers a menu of West Indian-Chinese fusion dishes.
Similar to Charlie's is Trini Gardens which was originally on the Queensway but has moved very recently to Lake Shore Blvd. W. in the South Etobicoke neighbourhood of Long Branch. The restaurant is in a spacious, nicely decorated space just west of Kipling. It has big tables, comfortable seating and a large, well stocked bar area. The service is very fast and very friendly.
Trini Gardens offers a diverse menu that includes dishes that are distinctly West Indian, distinctly Chinese and a number that are a wonderful combination of the two.
There is a lot to enjoy here. We have tried both eat-in and take-out and found that the dishes are all expertly prepared, fresh, flavorful and with very generous portions at excellent prices.
|Rotis are all terrific and range in price from $6.00 to $9.50
|Chili Chicken $9.50
The Chili Chicken ($9.50) has bold flavours with a nice level of heat. Another chicken dish, the Pepper Chicken ($9.50) offers bite-sized pieces in a crispy batter and is delightfully fiery. Meanwhile the Buffalo Wings ($9.50) are a straight-up great plate of chicken wings in a sauce that deftly combines heat with a bit of sweet and with a satisfying crunchy texture.
|Special Mixed Chow Mein $11.00
The Special Mixed Chow Mein has chicken, shrimp and pork in lo mein noodles with fried chicken on top ($11.00). A great dish. They offer several other chow mein options ranging from $7.00 to $11.00.
|Curry Goat and Rice $8.50
A variety of West Indian style rice dishes are on the menu from curried duck, chicken or goat to stewed chicken. They range from $8.00 to $9.50.
|Mixed Vegetable $6.00
One could go on! The Mixed Vegetable ($6.00) is served in a truly tasty sauce. The Special Mixed Wonton Soup ($7.00) has chicken, pork and shrimp and is one of the most unique I have had with amazing wontons and a bold broth.
Meanwhile, the house hot sauce is a scotch bonnet based one made at the restaurant and is a must try. Very hot it has all the flavours you want and expect in a West Indian style hot sauce.
Trini Gardens is an all-round terrific restaurant and a great addition to the burgeoning South Etobicoke restaurant scene.
Their full menu is below.
Trini Gardens is located at 3266 Lake Shore Blvd. W. just west of Kipling Ave. on the 501 Streetcar line. It is near to Colonel Sam Smith Park. Open Tuesday to Sunday their hours can be found on the menu below. They are fully licensed and offer eat-in or take-out. 416-252-0794.
