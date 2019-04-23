Baked Salmon with a Sour Cream, Dijon and Dill Sauce

Today we are going to take a look at a recipe for baked salmon that uses a two-temperature method for cooking and that is served with a delicious sour cream, Dijon and dill sauce.
This is a very easy dish to make but it delivers a main that seems far more complex. Our favourite kind of cooking!
To begin you want to make the sauce that will go on the salmon at the end. It is good to make it a little bit before you start cooking the salmon to let the flavours blend. If you are making the sauce more than 30 minutes prior to cooking, however, you should refrigerate it and then bring it back to room temperature while the salmon cooks.
Sauce Ingredients:
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 heaping teaspoon dried dill weed (If using fresh dill double the portions)
1 heaping tablespoon copped capers
Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon
dash or two (or to taste) of cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Blend these ingredients thoroughly together in a bowl.
Once you have made the sauce take one large piece of skin-on salmon and place it in a shallow baking pan lined with aluminum foil. Season the salmon with salt, pepper and dried dill weed. Then drizzle some olive oil over the salmon. Let sit for 15 minutes.
Place the salmon in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and cook for 10 minutes. Then increase the temperature to 450 and cook for 5 or 10 minutes more depending on thickness and your desired doneness.
Serve cut into individual portions topped with the sauce and extra lemon wedges. This goes perfectly with a side of seasoned egg noodles or rice.
Enjoy.
