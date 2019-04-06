Blagoveshchensk on the Amur River, USSR 1977 -- A Soviet Postcard Folder

An important administrative centre, the city also had industry based around timber and metals. It had a population of just under 200,000 at the time.
These photos show various aspects of city life including the public beaches, boardwalks and passenger and tourist barges on the river. I love the shots of the river at night, the hotels, cinemas and theatres. The picture of the city maintenance trucks cleaning V. I. Lenin Square in the morning is one of my favourite Soviet cards to date.
Across from Blagoveshchensk on the Amur is the Chinese city of Heihe.
We have translated the card descriptions from the Russian.
Hotel Yubileynaya
Youth House
Amur Drama Theatre
Officers House of the Red Army
Children Drawing on the Asphalt by the Amur
River Port
Council Building
"Ray" Cinema
Laying Railway Track for the "BAM"
We looked at the construction of the BAM rail line in the post:
City Beach
Pedagogical Institute
Amur River Embankment at Night
Tourist Ship Arrives
Construction of the Zeya Hydroelectric Dam
Morning Cleaning at V. I. Lenin Square
Monument to the Soldiers of the Great Patriotic War
