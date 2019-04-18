Warsaw 1972 - Vintage Streetscapes and Other Photos

|East - West Road
There are a number of streetscape images -- which are our favourite type overall -- that include photos of the city centre, Marszałkowska Street, Krucza Street, Jerusalem Avenue, Constitution Square, overpasses and other spots.
In a number of these photos you can see the Konstal 13N trams. Based on the design of the iconic Czech Tatra tram, the Konstal trams were built in Poland in the 1960s and remained in service until 2012.
There are also photos of a variety of monuments including the famous Monument to the Heroes of Warsaw.
One of the more interesting photos in terms of subject and framing is of a staircase that led from the street to the Gdansk Bridge.
We have translated all of the image descriptions from the original Russian.
City Center
New Homes on Marszałkowska Street
Monument to the Heroes of Warsaw, 1939-1945
Grand Opera and Ballet
Monument to Brotherhood in Arms
Old Town Market Square
Monument to Soviet Soldiers who Fell for the Liberation of Warsaw
Palace of Culture and Science
Towers of the Old City Walls
Overpass on the Bank
On the Bank of the Vistula
Grave of the Unknown Soldier
Staircase of the Gdansk Bridge
Krucza Street
On Constitution Square
Monument to Frederic Chopin in Lazienki Park
Jerusalem Avenue
