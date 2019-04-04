Thursday, April 4, 2019
Ford and all his MPPs took away your rights at work. Tell them how you feel about it!
Christine Hogarth and every other stooge for the big business lobby in silver spoon rich boy Doug Ford's caucus voted to take away many of your rights as a worker in November as well as to delay the increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. They even applauded themselves and their leader like trained seals when they did it.
The Financial Accountability Office just showed that the cancellation of the minimum wage raise has cost the most marginalized workers in Ontario around $400 a year. With the introduction of tax cuts to try to unsuccessfully offset this impact he is also asking all of us to subsidize the poverty wages paid by corporations and businesses.
There are many ways that you can fight back in your community and across the province. One visible way is to let your MPP know just what you think by posting these customized posters designed by the Fight for $15 & Fairness campaign.
This one was put up in the riding of Etobicoke Lakeshore today. You can download one customized to call out your Ford MPP or the Premier himself from the Fight for $15 & Fairness website.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 10:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment