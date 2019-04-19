Imperialist forces driven from the Bay of Pigs, April 19, 1961

On April 19, 1961 the revolutionary forces of the Cuban people defeated the last of the imperialist forces who had invaded the country at the behest of their American puppet masters at the Bay of Pigs mere days earlier.
In addition to those killed over 1,100 of the imperialist troops were captured. As Life Magazine noted the revolutionary government revealed "the wealth of the captured invaders: 100 plantation owners, 67 landlords of apartment houses, 35 factory owners, 112 businessmen, 179 lived off unearned income, and 194 ex-soldiers of Batista."
While the American imperialists have tried unsuccessfully to strangle Cuba via their criminal blockade ever since, at the Bay of Pigs the Cuban people ensured the survival of their revolution and freedom.
