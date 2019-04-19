Friday, April 19, 2019
An AOC story in four headlines:
1) Andy Barr invites Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to ‘go underground’ and tour a coal mine
2) Ocasio-Cortez accepts GOP lawmaker's invitation to tour Kentucky coal mine
3) Kentucky Republicans Worried Inviting AOC to Meet with Coal Miners Might Backfire
4) GOP lawmaker withdraws invite for AOC to visit Kentucky mine
Via Poyan Nahvar on Facebook
