Neo-Liberal Transit Narratives, the NDP and Venezuela, "The End of History" & more -- February and March on The Left Chapter in review

This period's top post, in terms of hits, about the sham neo-liberal narratives around fare evasion on public transit was the most widely read and shared post on The Left Chapter so far this year.
Thanks very much to all our readers and contributors.
If you have an article, editorial, analysis, recipe or story you would like to contribute there are details on how to do so on our Submissions page as well as at the end of this post.
Without any further ado, here are the top six posts, in terms of hits, from February and March.
1) The "fare evasion" narrative on the TTC is a total fraud. Here's why.
Every year the same line is trotted out by the TTC and various civic politicians in Toronto with the damage done monetarily always increasing from 20 to 40 to now allegedly over $60 million a year. Fare evasion, they say, is a serious problem and then they tsk-tsk about the "cheaters" and the need for more enforcement and get to shift the narrative of blame about the TTC's woes from themselves and decades of mismanagement, incompetence and underfunding to those mean and nasty freeloaders, i.e. TTC riders themselves.
2) Where Does the NDP Stand on Venezuela?
Entirely predictably it would appear the NDP is going over to the imperialist camp.
3) “The End of History” and the Post-Soviet Tragedy
By Nathaniel Laxer
When almost any discussion of the USSR occurs today it is clouded by the western framing of the Cold War. Generally it is only the flaws of the Soviet Union or the Stalin Era that are looked at. Due to this it is often taken for granted that the collapse should be seen as a great and positive defining moment of the modern world and a victory over tyranny.
4) Canada extends Ukraine military mission against alarming backdrop of rising fascism and neo-Nazism
Greatly overshadowed by other news out of Ottawa the Trudeau government today announced its decision to extend the Canadian military mission to Ukraine until at least 2022. Chrystia Freeland -- who notoriously celebrated her Ukrainian grandfather's nationalist past despite the fact that he was a Nazi collaborator -- stated that the mission "allows us to meet Ukraine's needs and to offer new forms of support as Ukraine needs them."
5) Ilhan Omar, IWD, Venezuela & more -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos March 3 - 10
In addition to a general overview of news and opinion this week's installment begins with a section of articles and videos devoted to the attacks on Ilhan Omar in the United States, to International Women's Day around the world and to Venezuela.
6) The Right to Rest and Leisure in the USSR, 1982
One of many interesting aspects of the largely ignored social history of the USSR was the exceptional efforts Soviet society made to provide heavily subsidized leisure and vacation activities and options for workers and citizens.
Our top food related post was: Light and Crisp Steak and Vegetable Lettuce Rolls
