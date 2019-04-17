The Left Chapter
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Death to the Fascist Reptile - WWII Poster USSR
Death to the Fascist Reptile - WWII Poster USSR
Artist: Alexei Kokorekin
Michael Laxer
6:56 AM
art
Nazi Germany
USSR
WWII
