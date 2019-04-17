We are Internationalists! - Lenin reads the April Theses, April 17, 1917

We are Internationalists! - Poster, USSR 1987
Artist: V. G. Yalansky
Lenin read his list of ten revolutionary directives the day after his arrival in Petrograd back from a decade of exile. These theses became of tremendous importance in moving the Bolsheviks tactically and ideologically along a path that would lead to the socialist revolution in November and the eventual formation of the USSR.
You can read the full text of the April Theses at : The Tasks of the Proletariat in the Present Revolution [a.k.a. The April Theses]
