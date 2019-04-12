A look at the Soviet space program on the anniversary of Gagarin's flight

|Across Worlds and Centuries
(We looked at Gagarin previously at: Yuri Gagarin, First Man in Space, born March 9, 1934)
It was not the only Soviet space accomplishment. The USSR had already sent the first satellite into space as well as the first animal. In the following years they would send the first and second woman into space, a Soviet cosmonaut would perform the first spacewalk and they would be the first (and only) country to put a lander on Venus, among other achievements.
The Soviet Union took great pride in its space program as well as the practical advances that it resulted in in other areas such as creating the world's first satellite TV network, its impact on agriculture and climate knowledge, scientific understanding and advancement.
Here we look at some Soviet articles related to their space program. These are drawn from Socialism: Theory and Practice magazine and from Soviet Life in the 1980s. They deal with Gagarin's flight, other "firsts", a look at life aboard a Soviet space station (including a fascinating photo of showering in space), why space exploration is worth the expense, Soviet-Indian space co-operation, the Venera Mission to Venus, a look at the second woman in space, Svetlana Savitskaya and more.
Savitskaya, who went into space in 1982 notably says "A hundred years from now no one will remember the flight, and if they do, it will sound strange that it was once questioned whether a woman should go into space".
(We profiled Savitskaya previously at: Svetlana Savitskaya, Soviet Cosmonaut, born August 8, 1948)
We have also included some Soviet posters and art related to space flight.
|Soviet Poster c. 1985
Letter from India to STP Magazine with response.
|Quality is a Guarantee of Progress - Soviet Poster
Life on the Salyut Space Station
w. Svetlana Savitskaya, the second woman in space and the first
to serve on a space station.
Svetlana Savitskaya, the second woman in space.
From the triptych artwork Kazakhstan's Land and Time
Kanysh Mullashev, 1978
India - Soviet Space Co-Operation
Ultimately Rakesh Sharma became the first citizen of India in space
when he flew on the Soviet Soyuz T-11, April 2, 1984
Venera
