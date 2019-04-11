Thursday, April 11, 2019

Pigtails and Froglegs w. Coconut-Beer Shrimp, Peanut Butter Cupcakes, Challah & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: Pigtails and Froglegs 

 Publication Details: Neiman Marcus, 1993

Pigtails and Frog Legs is a fairly standard community style charity cookbook but for one thing. It is illustrated by the famed Looney Tunes cartoonist Chuck Jones.

Jones, of course, was behind many of the most beloved shorts involving characters like Bugs Bunny, Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner and Daffy Duck. An Academy Award winner his impact and influence on 20th Century popular culture was pronounced.

Here he put his considerable talents to use with a variety of very cute and charming illustrations to frame the recipes which were submitted to help several children's charities including the Pediatric Aids Foundation and the Special Olympics.

A relatively large cookbook for its type, it is divided into fairly standard sections along "Breakfast", "Lunch", "Dinner", "Dessert", etc lines. The emphasis is entirely on home-style cooking.

Today we share a variety of recipes each with a different Jones illustration.

(Click on images to enlarge)












