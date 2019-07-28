The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Videos
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Sunday, July 28, 2019
Happy Birthday Comrade Chavez
We must confront the privileged elite who have destroyed a large part of the world
- Hugo Chavez, b. July 28, 1954
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
3:25 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Hugo Chavez
,
Venezuela
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment