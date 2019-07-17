Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Meeting About the Parkdale-High Park NDP Voter Disenfranchisement, Saturday July 20
https://www.facebook.com/events/2284103978363078/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1563420047589887
For background information see:
Saron Gebresellassi and her organizers on the Parkdale - High Park nomination disgrace
The optics of the Parkdale NDP's federal nomination meeting are not good
Posted by Michael Laxer at 8:13 PM
Labels: NDP, Parkdale, Saron Gebresellassi
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment