Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Meeting About the Parkdale-High Park NDP Voter Disenfranchisement, Saturday July 20

To follow updates about the meeting see their Facebook event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2284103978363078/?notif_t=plan_user_invited&notif_id=1563420047589887

For background information see:

Saron Gebresellassi and her organizers on the Parkdale - High Park nomination disgrace

The optics of the Parkdale NDP's federal nomination meeting are not good

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)