The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Videos
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
The Distance is Great but Our Hearts are Close
The Distance is Great but Our Hearts are Close - Soviet anti-imperialist poster in solidarity with the people of Vietnam, 1958
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
6:54 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
USSR
,
Vietnam
,
Vintage Leaflet Project
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment