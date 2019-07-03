Jerk Chicken Salad Sandwiches

BBQed Jerk style chicken with a homemade marinade. When I BBQ chicken (or pretty much anything else for that matter) I generally make more than enough so that there will be leftovers.
Cold or reheated leftover jerk chicken is great. But sometimes I like to jazz things up a bit by making the leftovers into a Jerk chicken salad which is terrific on rye bread or kaisers.
Making jerk chicken salad is simplicity itself.
First, coarsely chop or pull apart the leftover meat and place in a large bowl making sure to remove any bones large or small. Do not remove the skin though, it goes great in the salad.
In a separate bowl combine the following ingredients thoroughly:
2 heaping tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon West Indian style curry powder (if available, otherwise any curry powder will work)
2-3 dashes mustard powder
1-3 teaspoons hot sauce (I used Mr. Gouda's Fire in Jamaica hot sauce, but use whichever one you like)
salt and black pepper to taste
These portions can be increased if you have more leftovers but this worked for two large leftover chicken legs.
Toss the chicken and the sauce together until the chicken is evenly coated. Let sit for 15 minutes to half an hour and you are good to go. It is that easy.
This also works very well with other leftover chicken including fried chicken. Leftover spicy Popeye's chicken takes terrific turned into a chicken salad -- especially with the crispy skin -- though when it is not jerk chicken I generally leave out the teaspoon of curry powder.
As noted above this is delicious on rye or a kaiser. Top with tomato or lettuce or whatever else you like though I think it is delicious all on its own. It goes great with ice cold beer.
Enjoy.
No comments:
Post a Comment