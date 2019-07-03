The Left Chapter
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Karl and Jenny with Friedrich in a Garden -- Poster People's Republic of China
Karl Marx, Jenny Von Westphalen, their daughter Jenny, and friend Friedrich Engels enjoy a trip to a garden
Poster- People's Republic of China
