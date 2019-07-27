Stand with Cuba

Cuba
Cuba is a little land in a heroic role
Its enemies are hollow men, they haven't any soul
They fight as once Goliath fought
Behind a mast-high spear
While Cuba fights as David fought
Without a sign of fear.
Goliath falls as forests fall
There's thunder in the land.
Look at little Cuba now,
Doesn't she look grand!
- Joe Wallace, Canadian Communist activist and poet (1890-1975). Written in Moscow, 1960
Now, more than ever, Cuba needs our solidarity against American imperialist blockade and attack.
