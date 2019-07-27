Saturday, July 27, 2019

Stand with Cuba


Cuba

Cuba is a little land in a heroic role 
Its enemies are hollow men, they haven't any soul 
They fight as once Goliath fought 
Behind a mast-high spear 
While Cuba fights as David fought 
Without a sign of fear. 
Goliath falls as forests fall 
There's thunder in the land. 
Look at little Cuba now, 
Doesn't she look grand! 

 - Joe Wallace, Canadian Communist activist and poet (1890-1975). Written in Moscow, 1960 

 Now, more than ever, Cuba needs our solidarity against American imperialist blockade and attack. 

