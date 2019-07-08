Liberal priorities

While Indigenous communities across Canada are forced to endure countless water advisories or have no meaningful access to clean drinking water at all -- and despite an ongoing housing crisis in these communities -- the Trudeau government had no problem immediately finding over $4 billion to buy a pipeline for Alberta tar sands oil.
According to the Attawapiskat community when it comes to water they have to:
1. Limit showers
2. Crack a window open so residents don’t inhale the chemicals from the steam
3. Don’t bathe in hot water, as it opens pores and can expose residents to more chemicals
4. Don’t wash food.
The Liberals have priorities. They are just the wrong ones.
