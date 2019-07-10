Charcoal Grilled Steaks w. Garlic Butter

This method is similar to one known as "dirty" grilling steaks where quite thick cuts are placed on the charcoal with no grill for a somewhat longer cooking time. This was apparently a favourite of President Eisenhower, but don't let that deter you. At any rate, while I like that approach I find this method works better for cuts of around an inch to an inch and a half thickness and also avoids what can sometimes be an overly ashy flavour if you either don't heat the coals enough or heat them for too long.
Either way, this method is most suited for chunk charcoal as opposed to briquettes.
To start you want to use classic BBQ steak cuts like T-bone, rib eye or striploin/New York strip for this. About 45 minutes to half an hour before grilling take the steaks out to season. I generally use Montreal or Chicago style steak spice, but sea salt or garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper always works as well. After seasoning both sides drizzle some olive oil over them and let stand at room temperature until cooking.
Prepare you charcoal BBQ as usual but once your coals are ready place your grill right on top of the coals as opposed to on the rungs elevated above them. You may have to use more charcoal than usual or keep it clustered in a mound at the center to do this if you have a rounded or Weber style BBQ.
|Place your grill right on top of the charcoal
I cook a lot of steak and can tell when it is done to my liking by timing and touch, but if you are learning here is a pretty good introduction to the various methods. In time and with practice you will find your preferred way.
(Remember if you are nervous about such things you can always use Health Canada's guidelines which recommends cooking to 145 degrees F. and medium-rare).
When the steaks are around 2 or 3 minutes away from being done, place a large dab of garlic butter on top of each one as it finishes cooking. You can buy garlic butter at most grocery stores but it is also very easy to make by whipping together a half cup of softened, room temperature salted butter with 2 or 3 finely minced cloves of garlic. If you want to kick it up a bit add some finely minced fresh jalapeno.
The garlic butter will melt into your steaks making them extra moist and adding layers of buttery garlic flavour. Terrific stuff.
As always let your steaks stand after cooking 3 to 5 minutes before serving.
Serve with your favourite red wine and enjoy.
