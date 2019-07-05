The Battle of Kursk Begins, July 5, 1943

Kursk was the largest tank battle in human history and after Kursk -- though many hard days were still ahead -- the people of the Soviet Union through their courage and sacrifice had laid the path that would lead to the total defeat of the Third Reich in the streets Berlin just under two years later.
Here we look at an account of the battle with photographs that was published in Soviet Life Magazine in 1985. We must never forget the heroic sacrifices of the Red Army and the peoples of the USSR in the defeat of Nazism and fascism, especially as far right regimes in Eastern Europe and elsewhere seek ever more brazenly to distort and erase this history.
No comments:
Post a Comment