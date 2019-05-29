John Bolton - Pathological Liar

Cuba has dubbed John Bolton a "pathological liar" for good reason.
"We are confident that Saddam Hussein has hidden weapons of mass destruction and production facilities in Iraq" - US national security adviser John Bolton building the false case for war against Iraq, 2002
"The United States believes that Cuba has at least a limited offensive biological warfare research and development effort" - Bolton also falsely claimed this in 2002. When State Department officials contradicted him, he threatened them.
Now Bolton is making claims about Cuban troops in Venezuela and Iranian "aggression" with no evidence to back them up.
He was lying then. He is now too. Say NO to the next wars.
No comments:
Post a Comment