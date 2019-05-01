Wednesday, May 1, 2019

May 1st. Long Live the Holiday of the Working People of All Countries! - USSR, 1920


The Left Chapter will be sharing some vintage May Day posters over the course of IWD today. For a previous look at some International Workers' Day art see: 10 May Day Posters to Celebrate International Workers' Day!
For a terrific IWD musical playlist see: 5 Great Songs for International Workers' Day! Featuring Paul Robeson, Billy Bragg, The Red Army Choir & more
