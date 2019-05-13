The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Videos
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Monday, May 13, 2019
Long Live Marxism-Leninism -- Soviet Poster c. 1975
Long Live Marxism-Leninism -- Soviet Poster c. 1975
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
4:44 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
Engels
,
Karl Marx
,
Lenin
,
USSR
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment