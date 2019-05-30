Thursday, May 30, 2019

Sofia, Bulgaria 1973 -- 19 Vintage Postcards and Images

Today we are taking a look at 19 images of some of the streets, buildings and sights of Sofia, People's Republic of Bulgaria, 1973. 18 of these vintage photographs were from a postcard folder that was aimed at Russian/Soviet visitors with the text in Russian while one is a card from the same era aimed at French tourists.

There are a large number of streetscapes -- of which we are very fond here on The Left Chapter -- as well as photos of new housing developments, monuments, and famous landmarks like the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. Among these is a photo of the Georgi Dimitrov Mausoleum which was constructed in honour of the famed Communist and anti-fascist leader after his death in 1949. Despite the opposition of two-thirds of the country's population the mausoleum was destroyed in 1999 by a right wing government. 

The photos of the Vitosha Mountain cable car and outlook are spectacular. 

The post begins and ends with views of National Assembly Square, one during the day and one at night with the cathedral lit in the background. 

(Click on images to enlarge)


National Assembly Square


Monument to the Soviet Army


Residential Buildings on V. I. Lenin Ave.


Aleksandar Stamboliyski Street
( Stamboliyski was Prime Minister of Bulgaria from 1919 to 1923 when
he was murdered after a right wing coup.)


Ivan Vazov National Theatre


Vitosha Mountain Cable Car


Outlook with a View of the City from Vitosha Mountain




The 4th Century Church of St. George
(The oldest building in the city)


Hotel Rila


New Residential Area


Georgi Dimitrov Mausoleum


Downtown


Downtown


V. I. Lenin Square


Fountain in the City Center


University


Alexander Nevsky Cathedral


National Assembly Square at Night


See also: Warsaw 1972 - Vintage Streetscapes and Other Photos

See also: 30 Photographs and Streetscapes of Paris, 1973
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)