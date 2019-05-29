The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Videos
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Glorious October! -- Soviet Postcard 1966
Glorious October! -- Soviet Postcard 1966
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
6:07 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
USSR
,
Vintage Leaflet Project
,
vintage postcards
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment