UFCW calls for sober second thought on beer in Ontario's corner stores

While many find this attractive as it could presumably mean greater short-term consumer convenience, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) are pointing out that it would have a serious impact on jobs, prices and the environment.
The UFCW, in a post entitled Support good union jobs at The Beer Store, notes that:
The evidence is clear: expanding beer sales to convenience, big box, and other retail outlets would result in major job losses, higher beer prices for consumers, the end to a vital recycling system, and massive costs to Ontario taxpayers. It’s time to say “NO!” to Doug Ford’s irresponsible, job-killing plan for beer sales.The union is distributing flyers (pictured here) at The Beer Store and is calling on people to sign an online petition in opposition to the government's plans.
