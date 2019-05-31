Friday, May 31, 2019

George Tiller, Murdered May 31, 2009



With abortion rights under assault in the United States remember George Tiller.
Tiller, a tremendously courageous defender of women's abortion rights, was murdered 10 years ago today in his church by a misogynist, anti-abortion fanatic. As an abortion provider Tiller's clinic in Kansas had been firebombed and he had previously been shot in both arms.

George Richard Tiller, August 8, 1941 – May 31, 2009
