Saturday, May 11, 2019

30 Photographs and Streetscapes of Paris, 1973


On The Left Chapter we have looked at vintage photography of some of the world's most famous cities before in posts like Warsaw 1972 - Vintage Streetscapes and Other Photos and 26 Incredibly Evocative Photos of 1956 Soviet Moscow.


Today we are journeying to the truly photogenic and romantic French capital Paris with some streetscapes and city scenes from 1973. Many of the locales featured need no introduction, from the Eiffel Tower to Sacre-Coeur to Notre Dame. Taken from a tourist guide to the city, the combination of day, twilight and night shots here help to bring it to life again in the memory of those who have been there or to reflect what it is like for those who have not.


We cannot actually travel to the Paris of the 1970s. Except, of course, through photos like these.

(Click on images to enlarge)


The Barges at the Pont Marie


Ile de la Cite and Ile Saint-Louis


Le Pont Neuf


The Booksellers of the Quai de la Tournelle


The Spire of Notre-Dame


L'Arc-de-Triomphe


The Left Bank and Notre-Dame


The Madeleine and the Rue Royale


The Basin of the Tuileries and the perspective towards
the Obelisk and the Arch of Triumph


Sacre-Coeur


The "Lapin-Agile" Cabaret at Montmartre






Both Above: The Place du Tertre


The Eiffel Tower seen from the Trocadero Gardens


La Mason de la Radio and the Pont de Grenelle


The Palais de Chaillot


The Towers of the Font de Seine


The Institute seen from the Foot-bridge of the Arts


Place de Furstenberg


Saint-Germain-des-Pres


The Cafes of Montparnasse


The 14th of July at Place du Petit-Pont


The Pantheon seen from the Place Edmond-Rostand


The Medici Fountain in the Luxembourg Garden


The Saint-Severin Church


Boulevard Saint-Michel


The Palais du Luxembourg


Place Vendome and the Rue de la Paix


Ile Saint-Louis


Notre-Dame 


Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)