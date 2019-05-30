30 Photographs and Streetscapes of Paris, 1973

On The Left Chapter we have looked at vintage photography of some of the world's most famous cities before in posts like Warsaw 1972 - Vintage Streetscapes and Other Photos and 26 Incredibly Evocative Photos of 1956 Soviet Moscow.
Today we are journeying to the truly photogenic and romantic French capital Paris with some streetscapes and city scenes from 1973. Many of the locales featured need no introduction, from the Eiffel Tower to Sacre-Coeur to Notre Dame. Taken from a tourist guide to the city, the combination of day, twilight and night shots here help to bring it to life again in the memory of those who have been there or to reflect what it is like for those who have not.
We cannot actually travel to the Paris of the 1970s. Except, of course, through photos like these.
The Barges at the Pont Marie
Ile de la Cite and Ile Saint-Louis
Le Pont Neuf
The Booksellers of the Quai de la Tournelle
The Spire of Notre-Dame
L'Arc-de-Triomphe
The Left Bank and Notre-Dame
The Madeleine and the Rue Royale
The Basin of the Tuileries and the perspective towards
the Obelisk and the Arch of Triumph
Sacre-Coeur
The "Lapin-Agile" Cabaret at Montmartre
Both Above: The Place du Tertre
The Eiffel Tower seen from the Trocadero Gardens
La Mason de la Radio and the Pont de Grenelle
The Palais de Chaillot
The Towers of the Font de Seine
The Institute seen from the Foot-bridge of the Arts
Place de Furstenberg
Saint-Germain-des-Pres
The Cafes of Montparnasse
The 14th of July at Place du Petit-Pont
The Pantheon seen from the Place Edmond-Rostand
The Medici Fountain in the Luxembourg Garden
The Saint-Severin Church
Boulevard Saint-Michel
The Palais du Luxembourg
Place Vendome and the Rue de la Paix
Ile Saint-Louis
Notre-Dame
