Conrad Black is still a convicted criminal, he has been exonerated of nothing

Guess what Conrad...the fact that delusional bigot Donald Trump pardoned you after your sycophantic fawning changes nothing.
You remain a convicted criminal.
A presidential pardon is not an exoneration of a crime in law it is a forgiveness of it. And in this case it was entirely due to the solidarity of and between members of the wealthy criminal class.
Eric Sussman who was the lead prosecutor in the case against criminal Conrad Black relates:
President Trump, however, feels no embarrassment in his use of presidential power to benefit his wealthy friends and no need to wait for his final days in office to exercise it. Rather than rely on a recommendation from his Department of Justice, President Trump has offered a list of celebrities who have vouched for Black’s character, including Elton John, Rush Limbaugh, and Henry Kissinger. President Trump appears to revel in his unfettered use of power, and openly mock those who are stupid enough to play by the rules or embrace frivolous notions of procedure and justice.Seriously, fuck you Conrad. Everything you represent should be seen as criminal and your time in jail did not last nearly long enough.
I am saddened at the pardon of Conrad Black because it lays bare the fact that justice in Donald Trump’s America is unapologetically linked to who you know and how much money you have. Many could fairly say this has always been the case, and at least President Trump isn’t trying to pretend otherwise. A similar sentiment was frequently on display by Black, who believed he should be commended for openly embracing greed and shunning the laws that tried to control it.
The pardon of Conrad Black doesn’t simply represent the victory of greed, power and wealth over bedrock principles of justice, it is an open and unapologetic celebration of this victory. As a spectator to this colossal defeat of justice, I am saddened.
