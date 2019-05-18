High Park cherry blossoms are in bloom -- The Left Chapter makes a photographic visit

On Friday we returned to High Park in Toronto for what is a lovely annual spring ritual for many city residents -- going to view the cherry blossom trees in full bloom. This only lasts for a few short days.
This year's blossoms have been teasing for several days and going to see them has been hampered by bad weather. But Friday's weather was perfect and the trees were spectacular. The good news is that Toronto is expecting good weather for most of the long weekend and the trees should remain well worth the visit to see.
So if you are in Toronto, be sure to head out and see them before it is too late. Here are photos of our trip with many of the blossoms and some other High park features such as a beautiful magnolia tree, Mr. Toad and a goose family portrait.
(Click on images to enlarge)
Hello Mr. Toad
Family Portrait!
